Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) traded up 2.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $58.13 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs.

