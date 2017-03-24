Intec Pharma Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2016 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share (NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intec Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Roth Capital analyst M. Higgins forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) opened at 5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock’s market cap is $57.56 million.
About Intec Pharma
Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs.
