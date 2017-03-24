Insider Selling: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Insider Sells $126,495.20 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,585.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 120.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $133.21.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post $8.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is 65.31%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.