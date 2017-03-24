Insider Selling: United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Sells $18,270.00 in Stock

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) VP Tony Verzura sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $18,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,853,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,356.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Tony Verzura sold 22,223 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $38,445.79.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Tony Verzura sold 39,950 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $69,912.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tony Verzura sold 35,045 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $61,328.75.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Tony Verzura sold 17,200 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $30,788.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Tony Verzura sold 22,800 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $43,092.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Tony Verzura sold 20,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Tony Verzura sold 27,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $48,330.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Tony Verzura sold 47,568 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $110,833.44.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Tony Verzura sold 57,655 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $78,410.80.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tony Verzura sold 15,515 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $23,272.50.

Shares of United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) traded up 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 19,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company’s market cap is $88.64 million.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Sells $18,270.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/insider-selling-united-cannabis-corp-cnab-vp-sells-18270-00-in-stock.html.

About United Cannabis Corp

United Cannabis Corporation is engaged in medical spa management business. The Company focuses on providing products, services and intellectual property to the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana infused products.

