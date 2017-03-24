Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) SVP Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.26. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business earned $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 68.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

