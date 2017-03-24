Insider Selling: Trinity Mirror plc (TNI) Insider Sells 12,899 Shares of Stock

Trinity Mirror plc (LON:TNI) insider Simon Fox sold 12,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36), for a total value of £14,188.90 ($17,523.65).

Trinity Mirror plc (LON:TNI) opened at 107.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.33. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 297.30 million. Trinity Mirror plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 135.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Trinity Mirror plc’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Several analysts recently commented on TNI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Trinity Mirror plc in a report on Friday, December 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of Trinity Mirror plc in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on Trinity Mirror plc from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Mirror plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183 ($2.26).

Trinity Mirror plc Company Profile

Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional multimedia content publisher in the United Kingdom, producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. The Company operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.

