Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) SVP Jeffrey Louis Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Tech Data Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,972.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) traded down 1.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $91.11. 189,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $96.38.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Tech Data Corp had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post $8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Tech Data Corp (TECD) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/insider-selling-tech-data-corp-tecd-svp-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tech Data Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tech Data Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tech Data Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tech Data Corp by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tech Data Corp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tech Data Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

About Tech Data Corp

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.