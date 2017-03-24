Insider Selling: SpartanNash Co (SPTN) EVP Sells $61,311.12 in Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 1,828 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $61,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) traded up 0.0074% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.6725. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.2408 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,634,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,193,000 after buying an additional 209,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,169,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartannash Company, formerly Spartan Stores, Inc, is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer, and a distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States. The Company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges, and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in over 40 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Egypt, Honduras, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

