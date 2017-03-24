Insider Selling: Savills plc (SVS) Insider Sells 23,423 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 23,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 877 ($10.83), for a total transaction of £205,419.71 ($253,698.54).

Savills plc (LON:SVS) opened at 923.00 on Friday. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 542.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 929.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 846.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 746.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.27 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 24.60 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Savills plc’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVS shares. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 914 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Savills plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Savills plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Savills plc

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

