Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Insider Sells 13,249 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) insider Camden Partners Strategic Fund sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $183,498.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) traded down 1.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 232,732 shares. The firm’s market cap is $394.50 million. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm earned $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.34%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 156.4% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 525,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 320,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 432,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 206,951 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 335,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

