Insider Selling: ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,600 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $108,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) traded down 0.01% on Friday, hitting $67.70. 123,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.11.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.73 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

