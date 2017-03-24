Insider Selling: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) CFO Sells $650,400.00 in Stock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO John W. Swygert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) opened at 32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $36,681,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $20,978,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $19,376,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 190.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 698,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 458,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $11,973,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers deals on closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Company’s product offerings include food, such as packaged food, including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies; housewares, such as cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, frames and giftware; books and stationery, such as novels, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with digital versatile discs (DVDs), greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods, and bed and bath, such as household goods, including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.

