Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) VP Sells $17,848.50 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) VP Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $17,848.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 577 shares in the company, valued at $21,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Robin Schulman sold 298 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $11,058.78.

On Thursday, March 9th, Robin Schulman sold 3,649 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $134,867.04.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Robin Schulman sold 247 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $8,822.84.

On Thursday, February 16th, Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $17,061.21.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robin Schulman sold 3,131 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $125,240.00.

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded up 1.6664% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.5999. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,201 shares. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company’s market cap is $1.93 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $2,511,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in New Relic by 47.6% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $7,416,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 116.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

