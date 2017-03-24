Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Insider Sells $157,350.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) insider Jorge Hevia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $157,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) opened at 10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.60. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/insider-selling-napco-security-technologies-inc-nssc-insider-sells-157350-00-in-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. MSI Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Napco Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.