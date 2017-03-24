Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Director Sells $53,092.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Randy B. Blaustein sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $53,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) traded down 0.732% on Friday, hitting $10.175. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares. The company has a market cap of $191.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.404 and a beta of 0.60. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $284,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 234,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

