Insider Selling: Lydall, Inc. (LDL) SVP Sells $159,000.00 in Stock

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) SVP William J. Hume sold 3,000 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,637. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) opened at 51.80 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Lydall had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

