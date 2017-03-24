Insider Selling: Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Shak sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) traded up 1.54% on Friday, hitting $31.56. 50,382 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s market cap is $1.08 billion.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm earned $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the third quarter worth about $8,417,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Genomic Health by 12.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genomic Health by 73.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHDX shares. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Genomic Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.

