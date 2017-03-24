Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) VP Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell Pantermuehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $206,020.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $526,700.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 99.60 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.98 billion. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The business earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.45 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KLR Group set a $150.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,053,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,445,000 after buying an additional 1,034,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,649,000. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,478,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,381,000 after buying an additional 644,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,761,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,517,000 after buying an additional 621,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,736,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,917,000 after buying an additional 598,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

