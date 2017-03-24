Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Insider Sells $281,122.80 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,343 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $281,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 17.42 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock’s market cap is $636.14 million.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 523.78%. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post ($2.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Instinet boosted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform. It uses its platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against a range of targets.

