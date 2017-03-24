Insider Selling: BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Insider Sells $72,750.00 in Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) insider John G. Manos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,059.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) traded down 1.04% on Friday, hitting $14.26. 30,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BankFinancial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.57.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.00. BankFinancial had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $5,113,000. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

