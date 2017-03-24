Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Group LLC (ATLS) Major Shareholder Sells $59,676.12 in Stock

Atlas Energy Group LLC (NASDAQ:ATLS) major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman sold 331,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $59,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Group LLC (NASDAQ:ATLS) traded down 12.62% on Friday, reaching $0.16. 109,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $4.17 million. Atlas Energy Group LLC has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P.

