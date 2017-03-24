Insider Buying: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Director Acquires $102,550.00 in Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Director R Eugene Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $251,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) opened at 20.25 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/insider-buying-sonic-automotive-inc-sah-director-acquires-102550-00-in-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 429.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America Corp cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CL King cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Company’s Franchised Dealerships segment consists of traditional retail automotive franchises that sell new and used vehicles, replacement parts and vehicle repair and maintenance services, and finance and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.