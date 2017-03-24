Insider Buying: Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA) Director Purchases C$11,604.11 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Director Edward Peter Howard Nash purchased 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,604.11.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. owns the trademarks and trade names used by Pizza Pizza Limited (PPL) in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants. PPL operates its Pizza Pizza Restaurants as franchise oriented restaurants and Pizza 73 Restaurants are owned, and operated as independent businesses. It operates through receipt of royalty income from the ownership of the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks segment.

