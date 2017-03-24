Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) Director Acquires $16,932.30 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Director Gus D. Halas bought 21,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,932.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,194.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (OTCMKTS:OPRX) traded down 0.62% on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.77 million.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation is a technology solutions company. The Company focuses on the healthcare industry. The Company connects patients, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers through technology. The Company’s solutions provide pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting products.

