Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Purchases C$26,790.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell bought 4,700 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,790.00.

Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Joseph David Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 16,100 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,931.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) traded up 1.03% on Friday, reaching $7.85. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 million and a P/E ratio of 392.50.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

