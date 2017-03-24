Insider Buying: Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Buys $201,200.00 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Stanton Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Gregory Stanton Mosing acquired 20,000 shares of Franks International NV stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) opened at 9.84 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.19 billion. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. Franks International NV had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Franks International NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Franks International NV will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Franks International NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.08%.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Franks International NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on Franks International NV and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Franks International NV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franks International NV by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 89,926 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franks International NV by 11.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 69,861 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Franks International NV by 51.2% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,984,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,797,000 after buying an additional 3,041,525 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in Franks International NV during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franks International NV by 30.1% in the third quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International NV

Franks International NV is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three business segments: International Services, U.S. Services and Tubular Sales. The Company provides services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on wells.

