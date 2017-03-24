Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) insider Kevin Wilson acquired 22,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,772.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Biosyent Inc. (RX) Insider Acquires 22,576 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/insider-buying-biosyent-inc-rx-insider-acquires-22576-shares-of-stock.html.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Biosyent in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Biosyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company, through its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc, acquires or in-licenses and develops pharmaceutical products for sale in Canada and certain international markets. It has four business units: the Community and Women’s Health Unit, which commercializes pharmaceutical products focused on improving family and women’s health; the Hospital Business Unit, which sells pharmaceutical products to hospitals and hospital specialists; the International Pharmaceutical Unit, and the Legacy Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Biosyent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosyent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.