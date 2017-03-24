Insider Buying: Berendsen PLC (BRSN) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of Berendsen PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £78,500 ($96,949.49).

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) opened at 781.50 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.34 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 864.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 975.50. Berendsen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 751.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Berendsen PLC’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRSN shares. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Berendsen PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 930 ($11.49) in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Berendsen PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,070 ($13.21) to GBX 940 ($11.61) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,004 ($12.40) to GBX 951 ($11.75) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,197 ($14.78) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Berendsen PLC to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 973.75 ($12.03).

Berendsen PLC Company Profile

Berendsen plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in textile service business. The Company develops and provides textile, hygiene and safety solutions. The Company operates through segments: Workwear, Facility, UK Flat Linen, Flat Linen outside the UK, and Clinical Solutions and Decontamination.

