Insider Buying: Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN) Director Purchases C$27,390.00 in Stock

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (CVE:BCN) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$27,390.00.

James Digby Ronald Strauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, James Digby Ronald Strauss purchased 27,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$21,330.00.

About Bacanora Minerals

Bacanora Minerals Ltd. is a developer and explorer of industrial minerals. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It is focused on its Sonora Lithium Project, and has a borates project located near the town of Magdalena de Kino, north of Hermosillo, Mexico.

