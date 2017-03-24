Insider Buying: Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN) Director Acquires C$21,330.00 in Stock

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (CVE:BCN) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,330.00.
James Digby Ronald Strauss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, James Digby Ronald Strauss acquired 33,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,390.00.
About Bacanora Minerals
Bacanora Minerals Ltd. is a developer and explorer of industrial minerals. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It is focused on its Sonora Lithium Project, and has a borates project located near the town of Magdalena de Kino, north of Hermosillo, Mexico.
