Input Capital Corp (INPCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 17th

Input Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:INPCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0076 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Input Capital Corp’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Input Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:INPCF) traded up 0.1096% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.3706. 7,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Input Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s market capitalization is $112.01 million.

