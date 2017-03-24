Input Capital Corp (INPCF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Input Capital Corp (NASDAQ:INPCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0076 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Input Capital Corp’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Input Capital Corp (NASDAQ:INPCF) traded down 1.5923% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.3473. 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company’s market cap is $110.10 million. Input Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.84.

