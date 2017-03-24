Societe Generale set a €37.10 ($39.89) price target on Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €35.50 ($38.17) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Innogy SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Innogy SE in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innogy SE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.51 ($38.18).

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) traded up 0.43% during trading on Thursday, reaching €35.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.38. Innogy SE has a 52 week low of €30.12 and a 52 week high of €38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of €17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/innogy-se-igy-given-a-37-10-price-target-at-societe-generale.html.

About Innogy SE

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation and production from renewable energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.