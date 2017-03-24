Ingredion Inc (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) opened at 120.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post $7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

