ING Groep NV (INGA) Given a €14.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €14.30 ($15.38) price target on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc set a €15.80 ($16.99) price target on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.80 ($15.91) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.49 ($15.58).

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) traded down 1.255% during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.765. 9,448,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of €53.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.80. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of €9.36 and a 12-month high of €14.75.

About ING Groep NV

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

