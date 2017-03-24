Infrastructure India PLC (IIP) Insider Timothy Walker Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) insider Timothy Walker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £6,000 ($7,410.15).

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) opened at 5.625 on Friday. Infrastructure India PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.06 and a 12 month high of GBX 16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.51. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 38.27 million.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Infrastructure India PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Infrastructure India PLC

