InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 20th

InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) opened at 17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.44. InfraREIT has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

HIFR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of InfraREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns electric transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. Its segment is rate-regulated electric T&D assets. The Company’s T&D assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo; the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas; around Brady, Northeast Texas; in and around Celeste, and South Texas near McAllen.

