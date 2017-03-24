Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Stake Lowered by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.50% of Information Services Group worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of III. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) opened at 3.09 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company’s market capitalization is $130.59 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Sunday, March 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

