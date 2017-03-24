Informa Plc (INF) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Informa Plc (LON:INF) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 795 ($9.82) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.19) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of Informa Plc from GBX 856 ($10.57) to GBX 836 ($10.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.83) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 769.87 ($9.51).

Informa Plc (LON:INF) traded up 1.57% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 645.50. 1,478,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Informa Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 480.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 704.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.31 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 657.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 662.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/informa-plc-inf-given-new-gbx-790-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.04 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Informa Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Informa Plc Company Profile

Informa plc provides academics, businesses and individuals with knowledge, information and skills and services. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.