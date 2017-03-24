Inditex (IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inditex (NASDAQ:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Shares of Inditex (NASDAQ:IDEXY) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,144 shares. Inditex has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26.

