Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at 9.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $634.24 million. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business earned $38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 41,409 shares in the last quarter.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an externally managed and advised apartment real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and operates a portfolio of garden style and mid-rise apartment communities in the Southeastern United States.

