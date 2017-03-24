Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on its proprietary ophthalmology and urology drug formulations. Imprimis recently launched its urology business, which includes a patented formulation to address patients suffering from interstitial cystitis. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) traded up 5.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 87,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s market cap is $35.78 million.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 457.59% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Equities analysts expect that Imprimis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment.

