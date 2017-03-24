Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH) Insider Paul James Martin Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) insider Paul James Martin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £8,310 ($10,263.06).

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) opened at 277.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 81.63 million. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 110.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 285.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.90.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC is a specialist in vitro diagnostic solution provider to the clinical laboratory market. The Company develops, manufactures and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies. It operates through three business segments: Automated IVD, Manual IVD, and Licensing & Technology.

