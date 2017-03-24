BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the communications company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. FinnCap reiterated an under review rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233 ($2.88).

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) traded up 2.18% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 281.75. The stock had a trading volume of 537,021 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.26. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 784.96 million. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 148.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 297.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Given “Underperform” Rating at BNP Paribas” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/imagination-technologies-group-plc-img-given-underperform-rating-at-bnp-paribas.html.

Imagination Technologies Group plc Company Profile

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Imagination Technologies Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagination Technologies Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.