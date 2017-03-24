Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 600 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $98,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $97,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $81,006.00.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 1.8744% on Friday, hitting $170.8332. The stock had a trading volume of 606,659 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6460 and a beta of 0.79. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $186.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $619 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/illumina-inc-ilmn-director-daniel-bradbury-sells-600-shares.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $140,899,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. CL King upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.34 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.