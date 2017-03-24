Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 133.44 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

In related news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $606,957.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.