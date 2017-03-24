Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 133.44 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.
In related news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $606,957.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.
