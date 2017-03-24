II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Howard H. Xia Sells 4,310 Shares

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Howard H. Xia sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $159,168.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded up 2.03% on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 703,433 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

