IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) in a report published on Thursday morning.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 612 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 865 ($10.68) target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 520 ($6.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of IG Group Holdings plc to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 590 ($7.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IG Group Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 718 ($8.87).

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) traded down 0.74% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 494.30. 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.81 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 525.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.52. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 441.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 967.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd.

In other IG Group Holdings plc news, insider Stephen Hill sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £371,000 ($458,194.39). Also, insider Peter G. Hetherington purchased 200,000 shares of IG Group Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £1,100,000 ($1,358,527.85).

About IG Group Holdings plc

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

