IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 97.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,343,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,819,000 after buying an additional 3,130,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,701,000 after buying an additional 996,242 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,284,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 72.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,874,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,794,000 after buying an additional 789,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $76.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-takes-position-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.62 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.