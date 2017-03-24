IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $554,000 in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $80.02.
Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company earned $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Express Scripts Holding Company
Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).
